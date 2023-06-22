Minnesota Colleges announce tuition freeze

Money for College
Money for College(Pixaba/kopshop)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Wednesday, the Board of Trustees for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities officially announced a tuition freeze for the upcoming fiscal year.

The move will prevent state colleges from raising tuition past 2023 levels.

Funding for the freeze was included in the higher education budget passed in the recent legislative session.

While the freeze represents a sizable investment for the state, the higher education budget also included several other tuition relief measures, including a program that would make college free for low-income students.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester staple to be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

Latest News

Plane that crashed in rural Duluth June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 Cirrus employees dead in rural Duluth plane crash
Summer is officially here!
Wednesday is Summer Solstice
AS/400 computer
IBMi Rochester celebrates 35 years since the launch of AS/400 computer
Tutors are needed to assist students in Rochester schools beginning in August.
Rochester schools need 26 tutors to assist students