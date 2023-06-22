Minnesota Colleges announce tuition freeze

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Wednesday, the Board of Trustees for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities officially announced a tuition freeze for the upcoming fiscal year.

The move will prevent state colleges from raising tuition past 2023 levels.

Funding for the freeze was included in the higher education budget passed in the recent legislative session.

While the freeze represents a sizable investment for the state, the higher education budget also included several other tuition relief measures, including a program that would make college free for low-income students.

