Mantorville Stagecoach Days Talks about their Event

Mantorville Stagecoach Days

June 24-26
June 24-26
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mantorville Stagecoach Days is June 24th - 26th, it’s a three-day celebration of music, history and life.

They will have all three of our Mantorville buildings on the hill open to visitors 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday afternoon, they have live music on the lawn with guitarist Phil Wheeler and fiddler Teresa Walter entertaining you from 2:00 to 3:30 on the lawn.

We also have local author Catherine Eayrs, author of the book The Berne Church: Rooted and Grounded in Love on the premises Saturday afternoon.

A blacksmith, Zach Wilcox will be demonstrating his craft on the lawn Saturday and Sunday.

There’s plenty going on, so come on over to Mantorville.

For more information click here.

