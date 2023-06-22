Law enforcement to celebrate ‘Night to Unite’

RPD logo
RPD logo(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) will celebrate Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out in August.

Millions of people across the country will join forces on Tuesday, August 1 to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships in pursuit of safer communities.

Night to Unite is traditionally held the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to organize gatherings and register them here by Thursday, July 27.

Law enforcement officers from RPD or OCSO will visit as many neighborhood celebrations as possible. Other first responders, including Rochester Fire Department, will be visiting neighborhoods too.

