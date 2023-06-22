Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience coming to Rochester

This is a 1977 photo of country western musician Johnny Cash.
This is a 1977 photo of country western musician Johnny Cash.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Johnny Cash- The Official Concert Experience is coming to the Mayo Civic Center on February 14, 2024.

According to the Mayo Civic Center, the show will include video of Johnny Cash from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, and a live band and singers will accompany him. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America. I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

John Carter Cash

