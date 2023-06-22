Harlem Globetrotter returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ace Porter spent five years of her life living in Rochester, now she is returning to the Med City as a Harlem Globetrotter.

Thursday, she made a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. She spent her time answering questions and teaching kids how to spin a basketball on their fingers.

She will also be making a stop at Rochesterfest this weekend.

