Groundbreaking ceremony for new chicken coop held at Rochester Montessori School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Montessori School held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 11 a.m. for the construction of a new chicken coop.

Hammel Green & Abrahamson Inc. (HGA) designed the project through a workshop with RMS students and took inspiration from the children.

We have just been thrilled to see it all come to fruition. Working with RMS has been great.

The construction was funded by RMS community supporters and will serve as an educational space for RMS students to learn about animals and care for them.

We are just so incredibly grateful and inspired by our community, all of these incredible partners that have worked together with the leadership of HGA to do this through their programs, and how generous Rochester city is.

