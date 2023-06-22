Grillin’ & Chillin’: Black Pepper Steak Tips and Cheesy Potato Cakes
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC on Midwest Access.
Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.
Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.
Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provides the meat.
Today’s Recipe:
Ingredients:
Steak Tips
1 # skirt steak
3 tbs Wildwood All Purpose seasoning
½ stick Butter
1 tbs Course ground black pepper
Cheese Potato Cakes
1-pound shredded potatoes fresh or thawed
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 egg or 1 /4 cup sour cream
¼ chopped chives
3 tbs Wildwood all purpose
¼ stick butter
Equipment:
Grill preheated to 400 degrees
Cutting board
Sharp knife
2 Mixing bowl
Wooden spoon
Pan spray
Procedure In a mixing bowl combine potatoes, cheese, egg, sour cream, chives, and spices until well mixed. Melt butter on grill and using a portion scoop on to flat grill and cook for about 2 minutes. Spray top of with pan spray and flip over and press down lightly cook until well brown on both sides.
Steak Tips: On preheated grill melt ¼ stick of butter, season steak on both sides and seared until medium rare. Remove from grill and let sit on cutting board for about 5 minutes, then cut into bites size pieces and place in mixing bowl add black pepper and mix well. Return to flat grill with remaining butter and cook for 1 -2 minutes.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.