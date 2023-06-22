Grillin’ & Chillin’: Black Pepper Steak Tips and Cheesy Potato Cakes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC on Midwest Access.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provides the meat.

Today’s Recipe:

Ingredients:

Steak Tips

1 # skirt steak

3 tbs Wildwood All Purpose seasoning

½ stick Butter

1 tbs Course ground black pepper

Cheese Potato Cakes

1-pound shredded potatoes fresh or thawed

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 egg or 1 /4 cup sour cream

¼ chopped chives

3 tbs Wildwood all purpose

¼ stick butter

Equipment:

Grill preheated to 400 degrees

Cutting board

Sharp knife

2 Mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Pan spray

Procedure In a mixing bowl combine potatoes, cheese, egg, sour cream, chives, and spices until well mixed. Melt butter on grill and using a portion scoop on to flat grill and cook for about 2 minutes. Spray top of with pan spray and flip over and press down lightly cook until well brown on both sides.

Steak Tips: On preheated grill melt ¼ stick of butter, season steak on both sides and seared until medium rare. Remove from grill and let sit on cutting board for about 5 minutes, then cut into bites size pieces and place in mixing bowl add black pepper and mix well. Return to flat grill with remaining butter and cook for 1 -2 minutes.

