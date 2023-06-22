Critical Careers: Plumbers and Pipefitters

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Plumbers & pipefitters. They are the ones who install and fix the miles of pipes that snake through our homes and businesses. But as we’ve been reporting each month in our Critical Careers segments there’s a shortage of workers in this trade.

It’s a problem that’s expected to get worse in the coming years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there’s a growing demand for plumbers. The industry is seeing 14 percent growth in the next five years and the supply of plumbers is not keeping up with demand. Some of the reasons? Many plumbers are nearing retirement age, and not enough workers to fill the job vacancies. Plus, many young people are encouraged to go to college, seeing the trades as less desirable.

Without plumbers, our buildings and homes will become unsafe and inefficient.

Local plumbers and pipefitters are doing something about it. Local #6 Plumbers & Pipefitters in Rochester is offering a 5-year apprenticeship program as well as continuing education to maintain members licensing.

Jeremy Thompson is with Local #6. He says, “There’s pride in learning a craft and trade. For many years, trades got pushed aside. But it’s coming back. And there’s a lot of people pushing for trades and tech schools.”

For more information about the apprenticeship program through Local #6 Plumbers & Pipefitters, check out this website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.