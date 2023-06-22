Area schools in need of summer tutors

FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.
FILE - The exam is designed to measure basic skills in math and reading.(Pexels)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday was the first day of summer, and many students are still hitting the books in summer school, but a lack of tutors may make it more difficult.

With fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieving grade level-proficiency in literacy and math, 26 tutors are still needed to serve in Rochester area schools and preschools beginning in August.

Tutors placed at local schools can choose to serve 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Some locations also have opportunities for 10 hours a week.

Using scripted activities, tutors meet with students individually and in small groups to practice essential skills. Prior teaching experience isn’t required, all tutors receive comprehensive training and ongoing coaching.

“In Minnesota, fewer than a third of our students are reading and doing math at grade level. Our system we know works. We are data driven, evidence-based program, and over 450,000 students have been helped throughout the country through our programs,” Krista Dudgeon, the program manager of Reading, Math and Early Learning Corps said.

To learn more, visit readingandmath.org.

