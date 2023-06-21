Wednesday is Summer Solstice

Summer is officially here!
Summer is officially here!
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday is both the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

Summer Solstice occurs when the earth’s north pole is the closest it will be to the Sun all year. This results in the longest daytime and shortest nighttime of the year.

Many people in Rochester are spotted swimming in the city’s lakes and pools.

“So far it’s a really good day,” Rochester Swim Club Head Lifeguard Audrey Hamm said. “We did just open up, but it’s been a really warm day. I think we are gonna have a lot of people here and we are gonna have a lot of fun today. I think it is gonna be a good day overall.”

