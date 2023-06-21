WATCH: House Judiciary Committee holds hearing on Durham Report

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Wednesday’s episode includes:

  • Special Counsel John Durham testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report regarding the FBI’s investigation into claims of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election

Click the Livestream video above to watch live at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester staple to be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat
Gov. Walz Visits Madison Lake
Governor Walz highlights fishing investments in trip to southern MN
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Marking 35 years of the IBM AS/400
Local law enforcement take part in Torch Run
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
Officers on scene of rural Duluth plane crash on June 21, 2023
Sheriff: 2 dead in rural Duluth plane crash