VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’

A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT", FREMANTLE MEDIA, GETTY IMAGES, "The Price is Right"/Fremantle Media)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A game show contestant got overly excited and managed to injure himself while celebrating his big win.

A contestant named Henry was a winner on “The Price Is Right.”

But little did he know the extra price he’d pay for his enthusiasm as one of his triumphant arm waves dislocated his shoulder.

When it was time to spin the wheel, his wife Alice had to do it for him.

The show posted on Instagram that “He won a trip to Hawaii and the emergency room.”

And he isn’t alone when it comes to contestants injuring themselves on the game show.

Previously, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle and made a trip to the hospital before finishing the show on crutches.

Back when Bob Barker was host, a contestant named Scott took a fall and ended up hurting his knee.

And the show’s current host, Drew Carey, is also seemingly in constant danger of being hugged to death.

Maybe the show should rethink its prices, but maybe the price is right for game show insurance.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester staple to be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger as eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of...
PGA Tour will appear before a Senate panel investigating its deal with Saudi backers of LIV
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
New rule would make all railroads alert first responders within 10 miles of derailed train cargo
Minors in Ohio would be prohibited from receiving gender-affirming care and transgender...
Ohio House passes bans on transgender student athletes and gender-affirming care for minors
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Report...
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations