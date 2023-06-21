RPS Board unanimously approves 2023-2024 budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools Board members called it one of the toughest budgets the board has approved, but with the academic year 2023-2024 budget now set, board members say it puts them in a good position to cut away at the school’s current deficit.

The budget is estimated at slightly below $391 million, and it’s the last budget which includes federal COVID relief money.

“The budget that the school board approved tonight is the last year that is possible all COVID dollars must be spent by 2024,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “After this we will be planning to serve our students without the benefit of federal dollars.”

This budget is considerably lower than in years past, which Pekel says helps reduce the deficit. Pekel says a staff increase that exceeded enrollment increases was a major contributor to the deficit growing in the first place.

“You can’t grow staff at a rate that is far ahead of growing students, and that is why we’re having to make cuts, to bring those lines closer to each other to say how many kids we’ve got and how many staff we’ve got,” Pekel said.

RPS did have to make cuts, but Pekel says most employees were able to find new positions within the district.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.