Rochester student-based musical is July 8-9

Crown of Coral
Crown of Coral(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – River Clare is working hard to make her first musical a major success. She is in the musical, but she also wrote the musical.

Crown of Coral and Pearl, The Musical will be performed at the Rochester Repertory Theater.

She joined Midwest Access months ago leading up to auditions: WATCH HERE

Midwest Access now has made a trip out to rehearsals. The students are preparing for their show July 8th and 9th.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

