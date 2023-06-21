Rochester student-based musical is July 8-9

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – River Clare is working hard to make her first musical a major success. She is in the musical, but she also wrote the musical.

Crown of Coral and Pearl, The Musical will be performed at the Rochester Repertory Theater.

She joined Midwest Access months ago leading up to auditions: WATCH HERE

Midwest Access now has made a trip out to rehearsals. The students are preparing for their show July 8th and 9th.

