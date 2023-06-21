Rochester schools need 26 tutors to assist students

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester area schools and preschools beginning in August need 16 reading, 8 math, and 2 early learning tutors to support its students.

This need is becayse fewer than a third of Minnesota students achieve grade level-proficiency in literacy and math.

Tutors will meet with students individually and in small groups to practice essential skills using scripted activities. Tutors placed at local schools can choose to serve 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Some locations also have opportunities for 10 hours weekly.

Prior teaching experience is not required. All tutors receive comprehensive training and ongoing coaching.

More information one requirements and pay can be found here.

