Qualifiers for the 2023 Million Dollar Shootout has begun

Tuesday is the start of the million dollar shootout for Rochesterfest.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Million Dollar Shootout golf event is in full action at Hadley Creek Golf Course as a part of the Rochesterfest.

There will be a series of qualifiers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Three golfers closest to the 112-yard-long hole will make it to the final shootout on Friday.

“It feels good to see [the event] in action,” First Tee Chairperson Skip Hambright said. “What this program is, it is for the youth of the community and doing things for them. That’s what this program is all about.”

The final shootout will be at Soldiers Field Golf Course at 6 p.m. Friday. The winner of the shootout will take home a million dollars.

