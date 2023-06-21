Pet of the Week: Orbit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Pet of the Week is a 4-month-old male brown tabby named Orbit.

This little guy was born on February 25th in a PCHS foster home where he still lives. He was born with a condition called cerebellar hypoplasia which means that the balance and coordination parts of his brain were not completely developed. This condition is usually the result of an in-utero infection with feline panleukopenia virus which is more commonly known as feline distemper or feline parvovirus.

Fortunately, this condition is not seen a lot due to the presence of a highly effective vaccine that has been around for many years. Orbit has issues with balance, but he is able to get around quite well and is able to eat canned cat food with little trouble. His walking ability has improved a great deal with all the love and care he has gotten in his foster home.

If you would like to give Orbit a forever home, click here for more details.

