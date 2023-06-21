Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Peak Energy Alerts are being issued across multiple parts of the area.

Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Coop, People’s Energy Coop and Heartland Power Coop all issued a Peak Energy Alert for southeast Minnesota from 2-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Austin Utilities also issued a Peak Alert and are asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

People can conserve electricity during the peak alert times by setting their cooling systems to at least 74 or higher if no one is home, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and refraining from turning televisions or gaming systems on.

