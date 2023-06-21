No Thursdays Downtown this week

Thursdays Downtown
Thursdays Downtown(ALEX D | Rochester Downtown Alliance)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There will be no Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 22.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance said the next Thursdays Downtown will be from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 29 and will continue every Thursday through August 10.

Thursdays Downtown is hosted on 1st Avenue Southwest, Historic 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

More information can be found here.

