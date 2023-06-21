No Thursdays Downtown this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There will be no Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 22.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance said the next Thursdays Downtown will be from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 29 and will continue every Thursday through August 10.

Thursdays Downtown is hosted on 1st Avenue Southwest, Historic 3rd Street Southwest, and Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.

