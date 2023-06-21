Mighty Howard County Fair kicks off in Cresco, Iowa

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESCO, Iowa. (KTTC) –The Mighty Howard County Fair is back for its 155th year.

Starting Wednesday, you can find all your favorite farm animals, a Midway, stock car races, a talent show, concerts and more.

Experience musical acts like Minnesota rock n’ roll band, Hairball, and country singer, Lauren Alaina.

The fair has a bunch of tasty treats for you to try, so you will definitely want to come hungry.

The fun wraps up on Sunday.

Click here for more information about the fair for parking and scheduling.

