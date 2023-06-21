IBMi Rochester celebrates 35 years since the launch of AS/400 computer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been 35 years since Rochester’s IBMI launched its AS/400 computer, a piece of technology that many say changed the game of the industry.

“It’s a merger back in the day of two predecessor technologies into one platform. It was called the AS/400 back then,” IBMi Director Dave Nelson said.

Wednesday, the company hosted a picnic to celebrate all that’s been accomplished in the past few decades. Some folks celebrating were actually at the celebration 35 years ago and remember the day well.

“It was a very big deal. The Chairman came John Acres at the time I believe it was. There was a lot of celebration. We were all out in the parking lot. It was hot,” IBMi software developer Mike Graf said.

“We had thousands of applications that were ready to go on day one which was unprecedented at that point and time,” Nelson said.

While some employees were not even alive for its debut, the technology is still relevant to them today.

“It’s really important to a lot businesses. A lot of businesses that we interact with on a daily basis use it,” IBMi software engineer Ryan Moeller said.

“We still have to consider people who are running applications that are 35 years old to accommodate that. It’s kind of a nice mix of new and old,” IBMi software engineer Ann Ciesla said.

In the tech industry, employees say it’s important to keep up with technology, no matter how fast it changes.

“The speeds and feats have improved dramatically, the capabilities of the platform, in terms of what you can do with the platform, has just been through the roof,” Nelson said.

“I have grandkids and they would not believe. They would say “That thing’s a computer?” They have more power in their phone than Apollo did when they went to the moon,” Graf said.

“Even from when I was like ten years old, it’s shocking. The difference between pulling on iPod touch out of my pocket versus a phone that we have now. Or what our platform is capable of compared to even 5-10 years ago. It’s changed substantially,” Moeller said.

But Wednesday was a chance to slow down and reflect on what’s been done and what’s yet to come.

“35 years is a long time to have anything in this industry. The industry evolves. We’ve evolved. We’ve stayed very relevant with it so. I’m proud of that. They’re proud of that. This is a time to reflect what this team’s accomplished and what we’ll do going forward,” Nelson said.

