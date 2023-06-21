Hot and sunny late week; Isolated rain chances possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hot and sunny conditions this afternoon helped us kick off the first day of astronomical summer. The summer solstice began at 9:57 am in the central time zone. Tonight, temperatures will be mild in the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Current alerts (KTTC)

Poor air quality due to excessive amounts of ozone at the ground level will persist into the late week. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of southern Minnesota until Thursday at 9 pm. The AQI is expected to reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, during this time.

Hot temperatures and sunny skies continue into Thursday and Friday. Areawide, temperatures will be in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s through the end of the work week. Winds will be light out of the south/southeast at 5-10 mph on both days.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Confidence continues to grow that southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa will receive some much-needed rainfall this weekend. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the day Saturday with another round of showers and storms possible Sunday.

Temperatures cool back to more seasonal levels in the upper 70s next week with additional rain chances possible Wednesday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.