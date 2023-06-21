‘Broadway Nurse’ at Chateau Theatre June 23 and 24

Broadway Nurse
Broadway Nurse(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The world premiere of the musical reading of ‘Broadway Nurse’ will take place in downtown Rochester on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24th. This event will be a musical reading featuring talented actor-singers. The focus will be on the narrative and musical elements of the script with opportunities for audience feedback.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, and the 90-minute show, including a 10-minute intermission, begins at 7 pm Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are priced at $10 for children 16 and under, $12 for other students with an ID, and $15 for adults. Absolute Theatre will offer beverages and refreshments for sale.

The production showcases talented Rochester-area musicians, featuring the dynamic vocalists of The Soul Train (LaSonya Natividad, Danielle A’mor, and Ashia Lyn), and other artists with Sam Buchl on piano.

Broadway Nurse was written by Rochester-area native Sam Buchl as a tribute to his mother, a dedicated nurse in Rochester. The musical production is by Michelle Partogi.

You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester staple to be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week

Latest News

Kenneth Janz will serve as interim president for Winona State University effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Winona State University names interim president
bowling
Bowl-a-thon to strike out Alzheimer’s
peak energy alert
Peak Energy Alerts issued for multiple areas
Crown of Coral
Rochester student-based musical is July 8-9