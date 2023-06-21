Bowl-a-thon to strike out Alzheimer’s
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bowlers are working to help strike out dementia at Bowlocity in Rochester Wednesday afternoon. Cascade Creek, an Anthem Memory Care community is holding a bowl-a-thon to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association at 3:30 p.m., June 21.
Bowlocity Entertainment Center is located at 2810 N Broadway Ave., Rochester.
KTTC reporter Noah Caplan joined in on the fun on Midwest Access Wednesday.
