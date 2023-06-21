Air Quality Alert Through Thursday; Sunny, Warm Weather Continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and very warm day ahead of us as we officially kick off astronomical summer. The summer solstice will officially occur at 9:57 AM today. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average, but pretty much on par with the temperatures we’ve been experiencing all week. A southeast breeze will gust to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon, stirring the air a bit to make our weather somewhat bearable.

High temps will be in the upper 80s under sunny skies today. (KTTC)

Keep in mind an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect throughout the day for our Minnesota counties as ozone will develop during the afternoon. This may cause problems for those with sensitive respiratory systems as we’ll reach the orange level in the air quality index.

The development of ozone in the air during the afternoon hours today and Thursday may be unhealthy for those with sensitive respiratory systems. (KTTC)

The area will be in the orange level in the air quality index today and Thursday which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. (KTTC)

The unseasonably warm and dry air mass will linger for the rest of the week until the nearby area of high pressure begins to slowly pull away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday with light south winds.

A cold front will make its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley this weekend, triggering a few isolated thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area until those showers develop, though, as temperatures will once again soar into the mid and upper 80s.

Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible over the weekend. Areas to the west in the region can expect much more rainfall. (KTTC)

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the area as the cold front pushes through the area on Sunday. With occasional sunshine in the area between those showers, temperatures will be seasonably warm, mainly around 80 degrees.

There will be chances of scattered thunderstorms this weekend as a cold front moves into the region. Temps will be more seasonable in the next week. (KTTC)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible next Monday and there will be additional chances next Wednesday through Friday as a series of disturbances move in from the west in what looks to be a slightly more active and zonal weather pattern. This will also keep temperatures more seasonal, or in other words, closer to 80 degrees than the upper 80s we’re experiencing this week.

High temps will be in the upper 80s this week, then the low 80s next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat will linger until the weekend when a cold front brings chances of thunderstorms Saturday evening and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler next week. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.