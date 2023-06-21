Air Quality Alert Through Thursday; Sunny, Warm Weather Continues
High temps will be in the upper 80s until the weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and very warm day ahead of us as we officially kick off astronomical summer. The summer solstice will officially occur at 9:57 AM today. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average, but pretty much on par with the temperatures we’ve been experiencing all week. A southeast breeze will gust to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon, stirring the air a bit to make our weather somewhat bearable.
Keep in mind an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect throughout the day for our Minnesota counties as ozone will develop during the afternoon. This may cause problems for those with sensitive respiratory systems as we’ll reach the orange level in the air quality index.
The unseasonably warm and dry air mass will linger for the rest of the week until the nearby area of high pressure begins to slowly pull away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday with light south winds.
A cold front will make its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley this weekend, triggering a few isolated thunderstorms in the area Saturday evening. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area until those showers develop, though, as temperatures will once again soar into the mid and upper 80s.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the area as the cold front pushes through the area on Sunday. With occasional sunshine in the area between those showers, temperatures will be seasonably warm, mainly around 80 degrees.
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible next Monday and there will be additional chances next Wednesday through Friday as a series of disturbances move in from the west in what looks to be a slightly more active and zonal weather pattern. This will also keep temperatures more seasonal, or in other words, closer to 80 degrees than the upper 80s we’re experiencing this week.
