3 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured three pedestrians, one critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that it transported three adults to hospitals, including one “very critical with trauma.”

The other two patients were in serious but stable condition, the tweet said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the three people were headed to the ball game.

The collision occurred around 6:20 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.

The driver was taken into custody on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the WMAQ-TV report said. Charges were pending, police said.

