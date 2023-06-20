Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester staple is set to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

Located near South Broadway and on the edge of a little lake, sits Whistle Binkies on the Lake. One day, owners Kelly and Eric Amundson received a call asking if they would be interested in being featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

“At first, we we’re like oh my gosh, this is crazy! They approached us with different ideas, and it is a really good opportunity,” Kelly Amundson explained.

The Amundsons have only owned the restaurant for two years. Kelly Amundson said she hopes it will help generate some new customers.

“Hopefully it will bring in a couple more people, maybe some people that haven’t heard of Whistle Binkies on the Lake,” Kelly Amundson said. “We’d also like to give our regulars their five minutes of fame on TV.”

America’s Best Restaurants highlights local, independently owned restaurants.

“We came into something really great and want to keep doing something great with it, and I think this is a good step forward,” Kelly Amundson added.

The restaurant will showcase some of its best dishes and drinks.

