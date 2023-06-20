Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester staple is set to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

Located near South Broadway and on the edge of a little lake, sits Whistle Binkies on the Lake. One day, owners Kelly and Eric Amundson received a call asking if they would be interested in being featured on America’s Best Restaurants.

“At first, we we’re like oh my gosh, this is crazy! They approached us with different ideas, and it is a really good opportunity,” Kelly Amundson explained.

The Amundsons have only owned the restaurant for two years. Kelly Amundson said she hopes it will help generate some new customers.

“Hopefully it will bring in a couple more people, maybe some people that haven’t heard of Whistle Binkies on the Lake,” Kelly Amundson said. “We’d also like to give our regulars their five minutes of fame on TV.”

America’s Best Restaurants highlights local, independently owned restaurants.

“We came into something really great and want to keep doing something great with it, and I think this is a good step forward,” Kelly Amundson added.

The restaurant will showcase some of its best dishes and drinks.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Country Breakfast on the Farm
“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest

Latest News

Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
Lawn experts weigh in on protecting lawns during drought, heat
What does Juneteenth mean to you?
Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Midwest Access in Lanesboro