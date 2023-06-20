Nana Gogo Toybrary offers escape room experience for kids

Nana Gogo
Nana Gogo(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a first-of-its-kind nationwide, an escape room experience that is acceptable for children 8 years and younger. Nana Gogo Toybrary is in Rochester. The owner and founder, Pavs Kumar, has written the clues and created Adventure Quest.

Kumar shared with Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler the details about Adventure Quest. It doesn’t open until July 1, but you can start booking today.

The unique experience is based on the premise of ‘saving the animals’ from a storm coming to farmer Ted’s farm.

Book a visit at Adventure Quest here.

Learn more about Nana Gogo Toybrary here.

Address: 2300 Superior Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minneapolis
Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Rochester staple to be featured on America's Best Restaurants.
Rochester staple to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat

Latest News

Madeline Kingsbury memorial service planned for Sunday
Madeline Kingsbury memorial service planned for Sunday
Cupcakes by Besties Bakery
Besties Bakery is back on Midwest Access
Rochesterfest 2023 is officially underway
Fun-filled, diverse food vendors available for Rochesterfest at Soldiers Field Park
This year, there are more than 20 different vendors to choose from, including a beer garden.
Rochesterfest food vendors