Nana Gogo Toybrary offers escape room experience for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a first-of-its-kind nationwide, an escape room experience that is acceptable for children 8 years and younger. Nana Gogo Toybrary is in Rochester. The owner and founder, Pavs Kumar, has written the clues and created Adventure Quest.

Kumar shared with Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler the details about Adventure Quest. It doesn’t open until July 1, but you can start booking today.

The unique experience is based on the premise of ‘saving the animals’ from a storm coming to farmer Ted’s farm.

Address: 2300 Superior Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901

