Madeline Kingsbury memorial service planned for Sunday
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – There will be a memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

It will be held at 1 p.m. at Winona State University’s McCowan Gym located at 175 West Mark Street.

The service will be open to the public and doors open at 12 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed here for those who are unable to attend.

Winona County Emergency Management released a map of the facility with parking and entrance information. See map below:

Madeline Kingsbury memorial parking map
Madeline Kingsbury memorial parking map(Winona County Office of Emergency Management)

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for Madeline’s children.

You can read Madeline’s obituary here.

Madeline was missing for just over two months before her body was found north of Mabel on June 7, 2023. Adam Fravel, Madeline’s former partner and the father of her two children, was then arrested that same day on probable cause in connection to her disappearance.

Fravel was charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation and is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

A timeline of Madeline’s disappearance can be found here.

