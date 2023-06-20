Fun-filled, diverse food vendors available for Rochesterfest at Soldiers Field Park

By Kendall Schears
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Starting this Tuesday, Soldiers Field Memorial Park will be filled to the brim with food vendors for Rochesterfest.

This year, there are more than 20 different vendors to choose from, including a beer garden.

Vendors are open every day for the remainder of Rochesterfest from noon until 8 p.m.

Click here for a map of all the food vendors for Rochesterfest.

