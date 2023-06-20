Cottagewood Senior Communities hosts mobile petting zoo

Cottagewood Petting Zoo Event
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents at Cottagewood Senior Communities got the chance to get up close and personal with animals Tuesday at a mobile petting zoo event.

Hasse Family Mobile Petting Zoo came to visit. About 40 residents got to pet and hold animals like goats, sheep and rabbits.

Organizers said events like this help residents feel connected.

“This is a huge, big event,” Activities Coordinator Angie Bassett said. “This has been shut down. and now everybody’s come back to life and we’re getting to enjoy all the things we’re used to. it’s fun to see them all come out here and enjoy the animals.”

Cottagewood will have more events planned this summer, including a butterfly release in memory of residents that have passed away.

