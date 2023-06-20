Business expert breaks down resale ticket market ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Taylor Swift Era’s Tour is making its way across the United States, and this weekend, she’s coming to Minnesota for a 2-day leg at U.S. Bank Stadium.

You may remember the Ticket Master fiasco last year when the site crashed and many Swifties lost out on the chance for tickets. Since then, ticket prices for the tour are soaring on the resale market.

Resale market experts say resale market follows dynamic pricing practices.

That’s when the prices change depending on the demand for tickets.

Experts say the practice is efficient- since people who really want one can find a ticket... but it can also be inequitable for fans who can’t afford to pay the steep prices.

“Right now, resale markets are very free market. So whatever the person telling the ticket is willing to sell it at, whatever the person is willing to pay for it and then you match where supply and demand matches. That’s where the resale price ultimately comes from,” University of Minnesota Supply Chain and Operations assistant professor Dayton Steele said.

Steele went on to say that if you’re looking to get tickets, you’ll want to buy sooner rather than later. It’s possible prices will drop right before the concert starts, but unlikely for a big artist like Taylor Swift.

