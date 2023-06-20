Besties Bakery is back on Midwest Access

Cupcakes by Besties Bakery
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Evelyn Mount and Aaliyah Rodriguez are best friends, busy with school and summer plans, but they also have a very successful side business. They started Besties Bakery and since it began, things have really taken off.

The two best friends showed off some of their summer cupcakes on Midwest Access this Tuesday.

Learn more about ordering here: Besties Bakery Facebook Page

Previous visit on Midwest Access: Two Best Friends started ‘Besties Bakery’ out of Kasson

