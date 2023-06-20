Air quality concerns continue along with heat and sunshine

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Poor air quality will persist into the midweek as an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of southern Minnesota until 9 pm Thursday. Excessive amounts of ozone will cause air quality levels to reach the orange category which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Improvement is expected by the weekend.

Weather Alerts
Tonight, temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

The remainder of the work week is going to be hot as afternoon temperatures soar into the mid and upper 80s. Unfortunately, widespread sunshine is also expected, which means no rain chances in the immediate future. The next best chance for rain will hold off until the weekend. Overall confidence at this time is low but isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday look to be the area’s best chance for rain.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly, back to more seasonal levels in the upper 70s to low 80s by Sunday, lasting through the middle of next week.

