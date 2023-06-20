Air Quality Alert Today; Warm Sunshine Dominates the Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our spell of unseasonably warm sunshine continues today as temperatures are once again headed toward the 80s across the area. Overall, our weather will be very similar to what we experienced on Monday, but with a little less humidity in the air and perhaps fewer cumulus clouds. Expect a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s and a southeast breeze that will do what it can to stir the air, gusting to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert will take effect at noon and last until 9 PM Thursday as the development of ozone will be a concern thanks to the strong sun angle, unseasonably warm conditions, and low humidity level in the air. Our area will potentially reach the orange level in the air quality index which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

After a mild night that will feature low temperatures around 60 degrees, warm sunshine tomorrow will help temperatures reach the upper 80s. A southeast breeze will help the warming cause once again. It will essentially be the quintessential summer day in our area, perhaps appropriate for the first day of astronomical summer. the solstice will officially happen tomorrow at 9:57 AM.

Thursday and Friday will also be sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s and there will be just a hint of a southerly breeze.

A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring rain chances for the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms will develop late in the evening on Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms later in the night and early on Sunday. Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler on Sunday with the threat of showers and extra cloud cover at times. Expect afternoon readings in the low 80s Sunday.

A stray thunderstorm will be possible on Monday with additional chances toward the end of the upcoming week. High temperatures next week will be much more seasonable, mainly in the low 80s.

