WATCH: What Juneteenth means to Rochester community members

Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.
Juneteenth is recognized on June 19th.(WPTA)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, it’s become more and more popular across the US. In Minnesota, the state legislature officially made the bill into a state holiday earlier this year. And with this year being the first time the state is recognizing the holiday, many are celebrating.

Watch the video above to see what the holiday means to some of those in the Black community and how people can celebrate.

Register for Kumbayah: The Juneteenth Story here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Country Breakfast on the Farm
“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest
SE MN Farmland
Southeastern Minnesota farmers prepare for drought conditions

Latest News

Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Rep. Brad Finstad, (R) Rochester, talking to Caitlin Alexander about hearing from farmers,...
Rep. Finstad hearing from farmers, assessing childcare needs in district
Rep. Finstad hearing from farmers, assessing childcare needs in district
Rochesterfest 2023 is officially underway
Rochesterfest 2023 is officially underway