Warm sunshine this week; Rain chances return this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an unsettled, and in some cases, soggy Sunday, we’re shifting right back into dry mode with our weather. High pressure is moving into the region and it looks to hang around for the next few days, bringing warm sunshine to the area with above-average temperatures. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon with a slight south breeze.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a south breeze and high temps will be in the 80s. (KTTC)

We'll have mostly sunny skies in the area Tuesday with highs in the 80s. (KTTC)

We’ll spend the rest of the week in the sun as our weather pattern remains stagnant with mostly sunny skies each day and low humidity levels in the air. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s each day with a southeasterly breeze.

High temps will be in the 80s all week with showers and thunderstorms possible late Saturday and Sunday. (KTTC)

The next chance of rain in the area will be this weekend. Expect isolated thunderstorms late Saturday with scattered storms possible Saturday night and early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s over the weekend. After we measured only 0.04 inches of rainfall in Rochester officially on Father’s Day, we’re hoping for something a little more significant in the rain gauge next time. Our current rainfall deficit for the last four weeks is more than four inches.

Some rainfall totals from Sunday in the area. (KTTC)

The heaviest rainfall in our area was east of Rochester on Sunday. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 80s for the rest of this week and net week as well. (KTTC)

