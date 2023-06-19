Warm sunshine all week; Rain chances hold off until the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After an unsettled Sunday across our area that featured some much-needed rainfall, we’re shifting right back into a drier weather pattern for this week. High pressure is moving into the region and it looks to hang around for the next few days, bringing warm sunshine to the area with above-average temperatures. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon with a slight south breeze.

High temps will be in the mid and upper 80s today with plenty of sunshine and some fair weather clouds. (KTTC)

We’ll spend the rest of the week in the sun as our weather pattern remains stagnant with mostly sunny skies each day and low humidity levels in the air. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s each day with a southeasterly breeze.

High temps will be several degrees warmer than the seasonal average this week. (KTTC)

The next chance of rain in the area will be this weekend. Expect isolated thunderstorms late Saturday with scattered storms possible Saturday night and early Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s over the weekend. After we measured only 0.04 inches of rainfall in Rochester officially on Father’s Day, we’re definitely hoping for something a little more significant in the rain gauge next time. Our current rainfall deficit for the last four weeks is more than four inches.

Rochester received very little rainfall on Sunday while many other locations on the map fared much better. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 80s for the rest of this week. There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 80-s throughout this week and all of next week as well. (KTTC)

