Son of former State Rep. John Thompson arrested on suspicion of murder

Minneapolis
Minneapolis(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Derrick Thompson, 27, is now being held in the Hennepin County Jail on two charges of murder in connection to a car accident that killed five young women in Minneapolis Friday night.

Thompson, the son of former State Representative John Thompson, is not being held on bond. Thompson was reportedly driving at over 100 miles-per-hour when his vehicle collided with an SUV.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the women killed on Friday as Siham Adan Odhowa, 19, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19 and Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20. Gesaade, 20, was a student at the University of Minnesota Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
The bear was caught on video hanging by its claws from a second-story window.
Bear clings by claws from a second-story window
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Country Breakfast on the Farm
“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest

Latest News

Lawn experts weigh in on protecting lawns during drought, heat
What does Juneteenth mean to you?
Police lights generic
At least one person shot at Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee
Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Midwest Access in Lanesboro