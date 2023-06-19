Rochesterfest 2023 is officially underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Rochesterfest officially kicked off over the weekend.

Rochesterfest activities at Soldiers Field Park will start on Tuesday, and vendors are setting up their stations in preparation.

According to Rochesterfest Board Member Wayne Harvey, there will be 28 food vendors throughout the event. They will be open from 12-8 p.m.

The event will celebrate its 40th year with a variety of activities for visitors. Some of the activities include family fun nights, a beer garden, live music, and a “Million Dollar SHOOT OUT” golf event. There will also be a grand parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.

For more information on the event’s schedule, visit here.

