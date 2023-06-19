Rochesterfest 2023 is officially underway

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2023 Rochesterfest officially kicked off over the weekend.

Rochesterfest activities at Soldiers Field Park will start on Tuesday, and vendors are setting up their stations in preparation.

According to Rochesterfest Board Member Wayne Harvey, there will be 28 food vendors throughout the event. They will be open from 12-8 p.m.

The event will celebrate its 40th year with a variety of activities for visitors. Some of the activities include family fun nights, a beer garden, live music, and a “Million Dollar SHOOT OUT” golf event. There will also be a grand parade on Saturday at 2 p.m.

For more information on the event’s schedule, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Country Breakfast on the Farm
“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest
SE MN Farmland
Southeastern Minnesota farmers prepare for drought conditions
Action Track Chair
Oxbow Park showcases all-terrain track wheelchair

Latest News

Closed sign
Chez Bojji closing its doors by end of June
Koo Koo Kanga Roo performs at Lourdes High School
Koo Koo Kanga Roo makes triumphant return to Rochester
Home Depot employee strives to preach love
Ruth's Chris Steak House
New steak house coming to Kahler Grand Hotel