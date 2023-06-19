Rep. Finstad hearing from farmers, assessing childcare needs in district

By Caitlin Alexander and Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Republican Representative Brad Finstad was back in his home district Monday.

Finstad hosted a listening session with farmers about the upcoming farm bill and what they want to see included. The congressman was in Rochester attending several events and stopped by KTTC Monday afternoon. Finstad was going to stop by Rochesterfest and visit the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester to connect with people in the district.

“Just connect and get a feel for what’s happening in this community; where the needs lie. Childcare in rural America is something that’s so important right now and something that is so needed. So, trying to figure out where we sit with the Boys and Girls Club, what kinds of families are being served, how is that being helpful, and then just really trying to listen,” said the congressman.

KTTC will share more from our exclusive interview with Rep. Finstad on KTTC News.

Republican Representative Brad Finstad, who represents Minnesota's First Congressional District, stopped by the KTTC studio on Monday June 19, 2023.(KTTC)

