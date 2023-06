LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler took a trip over to Lanesboro Monday to showcase some of the town’s attractions.

Kamie gives her hand at flyfishing, takes a look at Sylvan Brewing, tours a museum and much more.

The show will then end at the Fillmore County Cattlesmen’s Steak Fry.

Autoplay Caption

You can learn more about Lanesboro here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.