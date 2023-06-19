Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester area is in a rain deficit, leading to brown, stressed lawns, and local lawn care experts are offering advice on how to protect them.

Three Boys Lawn Care owner Mike Zempel said there are some options when it comes to protecting grass during harsh conditions.

“As homeowners, we need to make a choice,” he said. “Are we going to irrigate it and water it? Or, let it go dormant and let it try to protect itself? There’s an in-between stage that I would avoid, and that is water it a little. It doesn’t like that. It opens the cells, and it starts to take on nutrients. And, taking on that moisture and it doesn’t have enough, and it puts more stress on it rather if you just let it go dormant.”

Zempel said when it comes to mowing, green grass loves to get cut, but to use caution and not cut it too short.

“It’s good not to mow brown, dormant grass,” he said. “But, at the same time, if you have some green grass that is growing, don’t let it grow beyond five to six inches. It’s good to cut about a third of that grass blade off and no more.”

Matthew Robbins is also in the process of starting his own lawncare business called Matty Ice. He said he’s been interested in taking care of lawns since he was young, when he first started to go to golf courses. He has recently acquired some jobs and hopes his clientele will grow. He said he’s a big proponent of aerating lawns.

Aerating is using a machine to punch small holes into the grass, allowing for more water and nutrients to get in. However, he cautions to not do this right now, during this time where grass is stressed.

“I would probably hold off at this point until the end of August,” he said. “Most golf courses will do it right now then back off. Then, they will do it again in the fall.”

Zempel said he has 80 clients right now, and he treats 50 of those lawns with fertilizer and herbicide. But, right now, he’s holding off.

“Putting chemicals on the lawns right now will just make things worse,” he said.

Meanwhile, as many are hoping for some rain, Zempel said one downpour isn’t going to fix things.

“It needs quite a bit of rain,” he said. “A consistent, slow rain. A thunderstorm that comes in and drops three inches of rain in a matter of hours, that may not help the grass much because it may run off and it might not soak in.”

He said watering should be done in the early morning hours and the evening hours for 15 minutes a piece.

