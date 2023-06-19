At least one person shot at Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KTTC) – At least one person has been shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee NBC affiliate, TMJ4 News, Milwaukee Police Department’s calls for service show they responded to the area for a shooting shortly after 4 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department sent at least three ambulances to the scene. TMJ4 has confirmed least one person has been shot, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Parts of the streets around the area have been blocked off.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Country Breakfast on the Farm
“Country Breakfast on the Farm” kicks off Rochesterfest
SE MN Farmland
Southeastern Minnesota farmers prepare for drought conditions

Latest News

Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Midwest Access in Lanesboro
Lawn care advice during drought, heat
Local lawn care experts weigh in on how to protect lawns amid drought, heat
Rep. Brad Finstad, (R) Rochester, talking to Caitlin Alexander about hearing from farmers,...
Rep. Finstad hearing from farmers, assessing childcare needs in district
Rep. Finstad hearing from farmers, assessing childcare needs in district