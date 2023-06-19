At least one person shot at Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KTTC) – At least one person has been shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee.

According to Milwaukee NBC affiliate, TMJ4 News, Milwaukee Police Department’s calls for service show they responded to the area for a shooting shortly after 4 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department sent at least three ambulances to the scene. TMJ4 has confirmed least one person has been shot, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Parts of the streets around the area have been blocked off.

This is a developing story.

