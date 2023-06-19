Hot and sunny week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another warm and sunny stretch of weather is in store for the region this week. We are also expecting there to be some air quality concerns in the coming days. Tonight, conditions will be quiet and mild with mainly clear skies and light southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Air Quality Alert (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for all of southern Minnesota from Noon Tuesday until 9 pm Thursday. Excessive amounts of ozone are expected to create air quality levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups all three days. Improvement in the air quality index is expected by the weekend.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures are on track to be well above average in the mid to upper 80s all this week.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

The upcoming week is looking rather dry and sunny. The best chance for any rainfall, once again, holds off until the weekend. Saturday could see a stray rain chance, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

