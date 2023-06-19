Continued warming through the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rainfall finally returned to parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Areas along the Mississippi have fared better in terms of rainfall today with radar estimating areas getting over an inch of rain. Radar is also estimating amounts over a half-inch across parts of Goodhue county.

Radar Estimated Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

Looking at rainfall amounts from airports and weather stations across the area, Albert Lea fared pretty well with a little over 0.40″. Winona and La Crosse also received a decent amount of rainfall today with totals over an inch.

Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

Showers and storms will push out of the area before midnight, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows will be in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s with winds from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Conditions Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the region. Winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to be above average with highs in the mid to upper-80s. Overall, the week is looking to be dry with rain chances returning for the end of the upcoming weekend.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

