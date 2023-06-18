Swifties Beware: Attorney General warns of ticket scams ahead of Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Minneapolis

SAINT PAUL. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Ellison is warning Taylor Swift fans of various ticket scams related to the artist’s “Eras” Tour, which comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 23 and June 24.

Reports indicate that scammers have taken advantage of Swift’s fans, also known as “Swifties,” with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrive.

The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Swift tour.

Buying second-hand tickets online is inherently risky, and according to Attorney General Ellison, it is important to take precautions to avoid bad actors who may take advantage of fans.

“Minnesotans who are defrauded by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a ‘Cruel Summer,’” said Attorney General Ellison. “If you believe you were taken advantage of, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

Attorney General Ellison suggests the following precautions for consumers purchasing tickets online: know your vendor, do your research, use credit, inspect your tickets, and shop securely.

Remember: if you’re getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Contact the Attorney General if you have a complaint. If you have a complaint regarding tickets you purchased online, please contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Action team at (651) 296-3353 (metro area), (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota), or by completing a Fraud Report form online.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.