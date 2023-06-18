Rochester celebrates Juneteenth Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds of people came out Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth Day, which is officially recognized on Monday.

Juneteenth Day is one of the country’s newest federal holidays. It also became a Minnesota holiday this year. It marks the emancipation of African American slaves on June 19. 1865 in Texas.

This was the 18th year for the Rochester event. It was held from 12-5 p.m. at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. There were more than 60 vendors along with live music and family-friendly activities.

Organizers said it continues to grow each year.

“Rochester is a good community,” Rochester NAACP President Walé Elegbede said. “When you’re thinking about social justice, diversity, equity and inclusion, there’s still a lot of work to do. But I see people in Rochester leaning in. I am thinking as the Rochester NAACP, our vision is a society where there is no racial hatred. where we actually get to that reality. So, we need to be a catalyst, working with people. Pushing people forward. So, there’s still a lot of work. but there’s definitely work being done.”

For more information on the Rochester NAACP, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.