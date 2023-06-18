Rain chances overnight continuing into Sunday; Above-average temperatures for the new week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers and thunderstorms are slowly pushing their way into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening. Tonight, we’re looking to see isolated rain showers and thunderstorms across the area. Lows overnight will be in the low to mid-60s with winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall will continue into Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms once again expected. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s with winds from the southeast between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The period when rainfall looks to be the heaviest will be early Sunday morning, continuing through the majority of the day Sunday.

Rain Timing Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts for tonight and Sunday are looking to be anywhere from around 0.25″ to 0.50″ in areas along I-35. Locally heavier amounts are possible.

Rainfall Forecast (KTTC)

After Sunday, conditions will dry out along with temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the upper-80s and possibly into the 90s for spots through the middle of the week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.