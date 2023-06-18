Rain chances overnight continuing into Sunday; Above-average temperatures for the new week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Showers and thunderstorms are slowly pushing their way into southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening. Tonight, we’re looking to see isolated rain showers and thunderstorms across the area. Lows overnight will be in the low to mid-60s with winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall will continue into Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms once again expected. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s with winds from the southeast between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The period when rainfall looks to be the heaviest will be early Sunday morning, continuing through the majority of the day Sunday.

Rain Timing Forecast
Rain Timing Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts for tonight and Sunday are looking to be anywhere from around 0.25″ to 0.50″ in areas along I-35. Locally heavier amounts are possible.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KTTC)

After Sunday, conditions will dry out along with temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the upper-80s and possibly into the 90s for spots through the middle of the week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gates, NW Rochester
Shots fired at The Gates in Rochester
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash near Rochester.
Woman hurt in ATV rollover crash, driver arrested for DWI
Home Depot employee preaches spreading love.
Home Depot employee strives to preach love
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case
Closed sign
Chez Bojji closing its doors by end of June

Latest News

7-day forecast
Isolated storms this weekend; Hot & humid next week
KTTC WX - Isolated storms this weekend
7-day forecast
Isolated storms this weekend; Muggy weather returns next week
KTTC WX - Isolated rain this weekend