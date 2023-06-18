Oxbow Park showcases all-terrain track wheelchair

Action Track Chair
Action Track Chair
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – An all-terrain track chair at Oxbow Park in Byron is allowing people with physical disabilities to explore nature a little easier.

The Action Track Chair is made in Marshall. It comes in nine different models, more than 30 sizes and over 40 customizable accessories. It makes it easier to go through rough terrain for those who may struggle.

At the event, a local disability vlogger had the chance to speak about her personal experience with the action track chair and the benefits it has for her.

“I think when you’re first diagnosed with a chronic illness or disability it can feel very isolating and alone and it’s a very hard time,” Lexi Dunn said. “I hope that with the work that action track chair is doing and the continual presence of accessibility in oxbow park everyone can learn a little bit about accessibility and by having accessibility it benefits everybody.”

To use one of these chairs, call Oxbow Park or ask at the front desk in the nature center. For more information, click here.

